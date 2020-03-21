Marco-area restaurants offering takeout, curbside service
Restaurants and food-service establishments in the state of Florida have been directed to close dining rooms and use their kitchens solely for takeout and delivery purposes through May 8, according to an executive order issued this afternoon by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The order is to "take immediate effect," and could be "terminated or amended" before or after the current May 8 time frame.
The directive suspends the sale of alcohol for onsite consumption but allows restaurants and breweries to sell alcohol for "consumption off-premises" with the presentation of a valid ID. Restaurants will also be allowed to sell package alcohol for takeout and delivery with food orders, something prior mandates prohibited.
Restaurants open for takeout and/or curbside service include:
MARCO ISLAND
- Davinci's Ristorante, 239-389-1888, ristorantedavinci.com
- La Tavola, 239-393-4960, latavolarestaurantandbar.com
- Mango's Dockside Bistro, 239-393-2434, mangosdocksidebistro.com
- Marek's, 239-642-9948, mareksmarcoisland.com
- Nacho Mama's, 239-389-2222, thenachomamas.com
- Snook Inn, 239-394-3313, snookinn.com
- Su's Garden, 239-394-4666, susgarden.com
- The Oyster Society, 239-394-3474, theoystersociety.com
- Stonewalls, 239-389-1995, marcostonewalls.com
- Big Al's, 239-642-8080, facebook.com/Bigalsdeli
- 2Shea's Salty Dog, 239-970-5363, salty-dog.business.site
- Zaza, 239-250-3985, eatatzaza.com
- The Boulevard, 239-394-2221, theboulevardmarco.com
- Kretch's, 239-394-3433, kretchs.com
- Crazy Flamingo, 239-642-9600, thecrazyflamingo.com
- Sami's, 239-398-5395, samispizza.com
- SpeakEasy, 239-970-2929, speakeasymarco.com
- Island Cheese Company, 239-259-0561, islandcheesecompany.com
- Cafe de Marco, 239-394-6262, cafedemarco.com
- Italian Deli and Market, 239-394-9493, marcoislanditaliandeli.com
- Margarita's, 239-394-6555, margaritasontheisland.com
ISLES OF CAPRI
- Capri Fish House, 239-389-5555, caprifishhouse.com
- Pelican Bend, 239-394-3452, pelicanbendinc.com
Temporarily closed
Marco Island restaurants that temporarily closed, as of this writing, include Bistro Soleil, Hoot’s, Little Bar, Marco Prime Steak & Seafood, Paradise Found, Petit Soleil, Stan's Idle Hour, CJ's on The Bay, Old Marco Pub & Restaurant and Pinchers.
Report a closing; update or add your listing via email at news@marconews.com.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments