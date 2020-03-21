CLOSE

Restaurants and food-service establishments in the state of Florida have been directed to close dining rooms and use their kitchens solely for takeout and delivery purposes through May 8, according to an executive order issued this afternoon by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The order is to "take immediate effect," and could be "terminated or amended" before or after the current May 8 time frame.

The directive suspends the sale of alcohol for onsite consumption but allows restaurants and breweries to sell alcohol for "consumption off-premises" with the presentation of a valid ID. Restaurants will also be allowed to sell package alcohol for takeout and delivery with food orders, something prior mandates prohibited.

Restaurants open for takeout and/or curbside service include:

MARCO ISLAND

Davinci's Ristorante , 239-389-1888, ristorantedavinci.com

, 239-389-1888, ristorantedavinci.com La Tavola, 239-393-4960, latavolarestaurantandbar.com

The veggie and black bean burger with cole slaw and sweet potato fries from Mango's Dockside Bistro, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Mango's Dockside Bistro , 239-393-2434, mangosdocksidebistro.com

, 239-393-2434, mangosdocksidebistro.com Marek's , 239-642-9948, mareksmarcoisland.com

, 239-642-9948, mareksmarcoisland.com Nacho Mama's , 239-389-2222, thenachomamas.com

, 239-389-2222, thenachomamas.com Snook Inn , 239-394-3313, snookinn.com

, 239-394-3313, snookinn.com Su's Garden , 239-394-4666, susgarden.com

, 239-394-4666, susgarden.com The Oyster Society, 239-394-3474, theoystersociety.com

The meatloaf from Stonewalls, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Stonewalls , 239-389-1995, marcostonewalls.com

, 239-389-1995, marcostonewalls.com Big Al's , 239-642-8080, facebook.com/Bigalsdeli

, 239-642-8080, facebook.com/Bigalsdeli 2Shea's Salty Dog, 239-970-5363, salty-dog.business.site

Two carnitas tacos and two tacos al pastor from ZaZa, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Zaza , 239-250-3985, eatatzaza.com

, 239-250-3985, eatatzaza.com The Boulevard , 239-394-2221, theboulevardmarco.com

, 239-394-2221, theboulevardmarco.com Kretch's , 239-394-3433, kretchs.com

, 239-394-3433, kretchs.com Crazy Flamingo , 239-642-9600, thecrazyflamingo.com

, 239-642-9600, thecrazyflamingo.com Sami' s, 239-398-5395, samispizza.com

s, 239-398-5395, samispizza.com SpeakEasy , 239-970-2929, speakeasymarco.com

, 239-970-2929, speakeasymarco.com Island Cheese Compan y, 239-259-0561, islandcheesecompany.com

y, 239-259-0561, islandcheesecompany.com Cafe de Marco , 239-394-6262, cafedemarco.com

, 239-394-6262, cafedemarco.com Italian Deli and Market , 239-394-9493, marcoislanditaliandeli.com

, 239-394-9493, marcoislanditaliandeli.com Margarita's, 239-394-6555, margaritasontheisland.com

ISLES OF CAPRI

Capri Fish House , 239-389-5555, caprifishhouse.com

, 239-389-5555, caprifishhouse.com Pelican Bend, 239-394-3452, pelicanbendinc.com

Temporarily closed

Marco Island restaurants that temporarily closed, as of this writing, include Bistro Soleil, Hoot’s, Little Bar, Marco Prime Steak & Seafood, Paradise Found, Petit Soleil, Stan's Idle Hour, CJ's on The Bay, Old Marco Pub & Restaurant and Pinchers.

Report a closing; update or add your listing via email at news@marconews.com.

