CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

1. Meditate

Try lying down with your eyes closed, palms up and while focusing on your breath. Or spend 20 minutes sitting cross-legged and repeat a soothing word to yourself in your head. (The latter is more like transcendental meditation.)

2. Write letters and thank you notes

Write actual letters to family and friends.

After that? Write thank-you notes to service people who you remember went out of their way for you.

3. Tame the plastic container bin

Have a space in your home where all of the tupperware goes? Organize it and actually match lids to containers.

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/03/24/3-do-meditate-write-letters-more/2895934001/