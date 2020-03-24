3 To Do: Meditate, write letters, more
CLOSE
1. Meditate
Try lying down with your eyes closed, palms up and while focusing on your breath. Or spend 20 minutes sitting cross-legged and repeat a soothing word to yourself in your head. (The latter is more like transcendental meditation.)
2. Write letters and thank you notes
Write actual letters to family and friends.
After that? Write thank-you notes to service people who you remember went out of their way for you.
3. Tame the plastic container bin
Have a space in your home where all of the tupperware goes? Organize it and actually match lids to containers.
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/03/24/3-do-meditate-write-letters-more/2895934001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments