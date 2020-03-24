Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
It's Aries season! We've rounded up some of the biggest stars who fall under this sign (which runs from March 21 to April 19), starting off with Lady Gaga, who was born on March 28. She shows off her ambition, one of the Aries traits, by being a singer, songwriter and actress. Presley Ann, Getty Images for Haus Laboratori
I am a singer born in England on March 27, 1988. I began my career writing songs for Miley Cyrus and other artists. My debut album reached #2 on the UK charts, and my hit songs eventually earned me notoriety in the United States as well.
