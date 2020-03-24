CLOSE
MARCH 24

Peyton Manning, athlete (44)

MARCH 25

Ryan Lewis, music producer (32)

MARCH 26

Jonathan Groff, actor (35)

MARCH 27

Mariah Carey, singer (50)

MARCH 28

Lady Gaga, singer (34)

Aries season: Celebrities who fall under the star sign, from Lady Gaga t...
It&#39;s Aries season! We&#39;ve rounded up some of the biggest stars who fall under this sign (which runs from March 21 to April 19), starting off with Lady Gaga, who was born on March 28. She shows off her ambition, one of the Aries traits, by being a singer, songwriter and actress.&nbsp;
It's Aries season! We've rounded up some of the biggest stars who fall under this sign (which runs from March 21 to April 19), starting off with Lady Gaga, who was born on March 28. She shows off her ambition, one of the Aries traits, by being a singer, songwriter and actress.  Presley Ann, Getty Images for Haus Laboratori
Elton John, born March 25, shows us his bold Aries side in the form of his eye-catching style.
Elton John, born March 25, shows us his bold Aries side in the form of his eye-catching style. ANGELA WEISS, AFP via Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon&#39;s birthday is March 22. She proves she&#39;s a passionate Aries through her moving acting and her philanthropic passion projects.&nbsp;
Reese Witherspoon's birthday is March 22. She proves she's a passionate Aries through her moving acting and her philanthropic passion projects.  Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
Jennifer Garner&#39;s birthday is April 17.
Jennifer Garner's birthday is April 17. Leon Bennett, Getty Images
Jessica Chastain&#39;s birthday is March 24.
Jessica Chastain's birthday is March 24. Grant Pollard, Grant Pollard/Invision/AP
Kourtney Kardashian&#39;s birthday is April 18.
Kourtney Kardashian's birthday is April 18. John Salangsang, John Salangsang/Invision/AP
Keira Knightley&#39;s birthday is March 26.
Keira Knightley's birthday is March 26. Gareth Cattermole, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Reba McEntire&#39;s birthday is March 28.
Reba McEntire's birthday is March 28. Larry McCormack / Tennessean.com
Ashley Judd&#39;s birthday is April 19.
Ashley Judd's birthday is April 19. JOHANNES EISELE, AFP/Getty Images
Chance The Rapper&#39;s birthday is April 16.
Chance The Rapper's birthday is April 16. Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Russell Crowe&#39;s birthday is April 7.
Russell Crowe's birthday is April 7. ANGELA WEISS, AFP via Getty Images
Mandy Moore&#39;s birthday is April 10.
Mandy Moore's birthday is April 10. Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images for SXSW
Dennis Quaid&#39;s birthday is April 9.
Dennis Quaid's birthday is April 9. Jason Kempin, Getty Images
Pharrell Williams&#39; birthday is April 5.
Pharrell Williams' birthday is April 5. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, FilmMagic
Paul Rudd&#39;s birthday is April 6.
Paul Rudd's birthday is April 6. Lars Niki, Getty Images for BAM
Mariah Carey&#39;s birthday is March 27.
Mariah Carey's birthday is March 27. Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Robert Downey Jr.&#39;s birthday is April 4.
Robert Downey Jr.'s birthday is April 4. Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images
Eddie Murphy&#39;s birthday is April 3.
Eddie Murphy's birthday is April 3. Jeff Kravitz, FilmMagic
&nbsp;Rosie O&#39;Donnell&#39;s birthday is March 21.
 Rosie O'Donnell's birthday is March 21. Jeff Kravitz, FilmMagic for HBO
Big Sean&#39;s birthday is March 25.
Big Sean's birthday is March 25. Jim Spellman, Getty Images
&nbsp;Emma Thompson&#39;s birthday is April 15.
 Emma Thompson's birthday is April 15. John Phillips, WireImage
Elle Fanning&#39;s birthday is April 9.
Elle Fanning's birthday is April 9. Andreas Rentz, Getty Images
Emma Watson&#39;s birthday is April 15.
Emma Watson's birthday is April 15. ANGELA WEISS, AFP via Getty Images
Celine Dion&#39;s birthday is March 30.
Celine Dion's birthday is March 30. ALICE CHICHE, AFP/Getty Images
Ewan McGregor&#39;s birthday is March 31.
Ewan McGregor's birthday is March 31. Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Robin Wright&#39;s birthday is April 8.
Robin Wright's birthday is April 8. Christopher Smith, Christopher Smith/Invision/AP
Jackie Chan&#39;s birthday is April 7.
Jackie Chan's birthday is April 7. STR, AFP/Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan&#39;s birthday is April 12.
Saoirse Ronan's birthday is April 12. ROBYN BECK, AFP via Getty Images
Steven Tyler&#39;s birthday is March 26.
Steven Tyler's birthday is March 26. ROBYN BECK, AFP via Getty Images
Kristen Stewart&#39;s birthday is April 9.
Kristen Stewart's birthday is April 9. VALERIE MACON, AFP via Getty Images
Zach Braff&#39;s birthday is April 6.
Zach Braff's birthday is April 6. Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
Matthew Broderick&#39;s birthday is March 21.
Matthew Broderick's birthday is March 21. Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Guess who?

    I am a singer born in England on March 27, 1988. I began my career writing songs for Miley Cyrus and other artists. My debut album reached #2 on the UK charts, and my hit songs eventually earned me notoriety in the United States as well.

    Answer: Jessie J

