Horoscopes, March 24-30
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, having friends in high places can open doors to some unique places. But you can only keep those doors open through hard work.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Widen your social network to have the best opportunities for success this week, Taurus. New people can provide useful information and approaches you never imagined.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, surround yourself with people who can help advance your career. The changing landscape of your job means you need to be open to all possibilities.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
There is no need to keep a calm facade if you are experiencing some anxiety, Cancer. Be honest with those closest to you and you'll benefit from their feedback.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
The strong force of your sensitivity may surprise you over the course of the next few days, Leo. Just try not to let emotions cloud your judgment on the professional front.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Single Virgos will have plenty of opportunity to be flirty and fun this week. But even those in relationships can get in on the action, putting romance to the forefront.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, others may see you as the advice guru this week. That is a role you excel in, but you must balance the extra counseling work with your existing responsibilities.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Someone who lays on the flattery can win you over in an instant, Scorpio. But once you delve deeper, you may grow suspicious. Accept praise but don't let it cloud your vision.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, you tend to give freely without worrying about the bottom line. But today's stars flash warnings that you may need to keep a tight hold on your cash.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
It is never a good idea to enhance the facts, Capricorn. However, you can be enthusiastic about your efforts and what those efforts may lead to. Stand behind your work and opinions.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, no matter how busy your schedule may be, carve out some time to take care of some financial issues that have cropped up in the last few weeks.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Take a new approach to a similar task and you may come away with something surprising, Pisces. Take that leap of faith.
