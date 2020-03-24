CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, having friends in high places can open doors to some unique places. But you can only keep those doors open through hard work.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Widen your social network to have the best opportunities for success this week, Taurus. New people can provide useful information and approaches you never imagined.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, surround yourself with people who can help advance your career. The changing landscape of your job means you need to be open to all possibilities.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

There is no need to keep a calm facade if you are experiencing some anxiety, Cancer. Be honest with those closest to you and you'll benefit from their feedback.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

The strong force of your sensitivity may surprise you over the course of the next few days, Leo. Just try not to let emotions cloud your judgment on the professional front.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Single Virgos will have plenty of opportunity to be flirty and fun this week. But even those in relationships can get in on the action, putting romance to the forefront.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, others may see you as the advice guru this week. That is a role you excel in, but you must balance the extra counseling work with your existing responsibilities.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Someone who lays on the flattery can win you over in an instant, Scorpio. But once you delve deeper, you may grow suspicious. Accept praise but don't let it cloud your vision.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, you tend to give freely without worrying about the bottom line. But today's stars flash warnings that you may need to keep a tight hold on your cash.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

It is never a good idea to enhance the facts, Capricorn. However, you can be enthusiastic about your efforts and what those efforts may lead to. Stand behind your work and opinions.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, no matter how busy your schedule may be, carve out some time to take care of some financial issues that have cropped up in the last few weeks.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Take a new approach to a similar task and you may come away with something surprising, Pisces. Take that leap of faith.

