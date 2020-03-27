CLOSE

1. Go outside, safely and if you can

Under the “safer at home” order, you can still walk the dog, walk outside and go exercise outside if you are practicing social distancing.

Walk, jog or run to meet your 2020 fitness goals. Just remember, consistency is key. (Photo: Muduu36 // Pxhere.com)

However, don't go outside if you are sick or have come into contact with someone with the virus.

2. Play a board game

Turn off the TV and challenge the family to a board game.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Introduce the kids to a classic like Chutes N Ladders or Monopoly or try a newer one like Settlers of Catan that you can all learn together.

3. Try a coloring app

Adult coloring books are available in-stores and in mobile app stores, so no need to head to the store.

Based in Easton, Pennsylvania, Crayola is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo: KentWeakley, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Colorfy and Happy Color will help you get creative without any supplies needed.

