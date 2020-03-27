3 To Do: Coloring app anyone?
1. Go outside, safely and if you can
Under the “safer at home” order, you can still walk the dog, walk outside and go exercise outside if you are practicing social distancing.
However, don't go outside if you are sick or have come into contact with someone with the virus.
2. Play a board game
Turn off the TV and challenge the family to a board game.
Introduce the kids to a classic like Chutes N Ladders or Monopoly or try a newer one like Settlers of Catan that you can all learn together.
3. Try a coloring app
Adult coloring books are available in-stores and in mobile app stores, so no need to head to the store.
Colorfy and Happy Color will help you get creative without any supplies needed.
