CLOSE

WORKOUT EDITION

(Photo: Getty Images)

1. Want a low-key yoga practice?

Adriene Mishler’s yoga YouTube videos have more than 500 million views. Why? Well, she has a video for everything, from a long morning routine to quick, post-run stretches and movements for neck pain.

The instructor is down-to-earth and easy to follow, and her adorable dog Benji, who is seen sleeping in many of her videos, just adds to the mellow vibe.

Bonus: Mishler just uploaded a “Yoga for Uncertain Times” YouTube workout playlist which, like all of her videos, is completely free.

2. Do you like intensity and dumbbells

Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines' women's fitness app is hugely popular for good reason: Sweat, which is filled with her signature BBG (Bikini Body Guide) program, will give you results. (At least that's what fans’ before/after photos, shared on Itsines' Instagram, demonstrate.)

Dumbells (Photo: Submitted)

These workouts will also be the cause of plenty of perspiration, so do keep up the social distancing. Her 26-minute exercises call for dumbbells and jump rope.

Bonus: The app (available in the App Store and Google Play) is free for seven days. After that, it’s $19.99 a month.

3. If you have a treadmill or stationary bike

Whether or not you have a Peloton bike (which turned out to not be such a thoughtless Christmas gift after all) or treadmill, you can access the Peloton app for its running and spinning workouts.

6. Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) • Initial public offering: $1.33 billion Peloton has recently received a great deal of publicity for what many considered a sexist TV ad. The company went public on Sept. 26 and quickly sold off. Pessimists believe its interactive stationary bike has too much competition. Its new treadmill may increase its customer base. ALSO READ: Highest Paid CEOs at America’s Largest Companies (Photo: Scott Heins / Getty Images)

Peloton's motivating instructors (many of whom have huge followings) lead live-streamed classes where users can virtually high-five other participants.

The Peloton app also offers bootcamps, guided runs, yoga and strength training routines.

Bonus: Peloton is offering its app (available in the App Store, Google Play and Amazon Appstore) for free for 90 days. After that, it’s $12.99 a month.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/03/31/3-do-workout-edition/2926499001/