Celebrity Birthdays, March 31-April 6
Marco Eagle
Published 5:02 a.m. ET March 31, 2020 | Updated 7:09 a.m. ET March 31, 2020
I am an actor born in Germany on April 2, 1977. My parents relocated to the Republic of Ireland when I was two to open a restaurant. I eventually found my way into acting, and audiences were first introduced to me in “Band of Brothers.” I’ve made many other popular movies since then.
