CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Things are not always what they seem, Aries. Keep this in mind when dealing or working with people you have never met. It may take some time to figure things out.

More: Celebrity Birthdays, March 31-April 6

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, asking a bunch of questions may not unveil the answers you were hoping for. You may not be asking the right questions. Keep forging ahead.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

The ability to listen is an important skill, Gemini. This ability is especially valuable when others come to you for advice. Listen intently and do your best to help.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, even if things do not entirely make sense this week, you can glean certain bits of information here and there that can help you to paint the bigger picture.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, imitation is the highest form of flattery. Keep a keen eye on someone you admire at work, and then try to mirror this person in your actions.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, certain responsibilities may seem like a drain on your time. But right now you are not seeing how even small tasks can add up to big results in the end. Remain patient.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, certain battles cannot be won no matter how hard you try. Do not focus unnecessary energy on things that cannot be scaled. Direct your focus to more important projects.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

A project you started may come to a screeching halt, Scorpio. This does not mean you should abandon it entirely. It just means you will have to take a brief hiatus and restart.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, people naturally want to be around you, but sometimes you need to take a step back and focus on yourself. Clear your schedule for some personal time this week.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Spring is a time of new beginnings, Capricorn. You may be presented with several new opportunities. Travel, a new job or even expanding your family may be in the cards.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, even if you do not have all the answers, you can take steps that address many of the changes that have occurred in your life lately.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Channel your creativity into projects that let you express yourself, Pisces. Artwork, writing and crafting are a few examples.

More: Horoscopes, March 24-30

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/03/31/horoscopes-march-31-april-6/2922649001/