Like many people during this challenging time, I thought I’d be out of work for a while. After all, I got out to dinner for a living. Fortunately, the prevailing winds from the community and this newspaper, is how important it is to support island restaurant’s. They’re fighting to keep the doors open.

In this and every edition moving forward (until this crisis is over), you’ll find a list of restaurants offering takeout and curbside service. And each week, I’ll do a special takeout edition of ‘Watts for Dinner.’

So, without further ado, this week’s takeout champs are … Margaritas!

The first step was visiting their website to make my selections (margaritasontheisland.com). I couldn’t believe the amount of options. Much more than I ever noticed when I was in the restaurant. Perhaps I was ordering so far in advance of dinner, my stomach felt less rushed and I could take more time.

I was ordering a late lunch, early dinner. I placed the called (239-394-6555) at 2 p.m., for a 4 p.m. pickup (I didn’t know the demand and wanted to give the staff plenty of time).

I ordered the fresh guacamole ($8.95) featuring fresh ripe avocados, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions and a splash of lime juice and the jalapeno queso blanco ($8.95), cheese sauce with bits of fresh jalapeños and green onions. The order came with two takeout boxes filled with their yummy chips and several containers of salsa and pico de Gallo. (We’d previously tried the queso fundido, which adds Mexican chorizo to the mix. Which I also highly recommend).

Speaking of chorizo, one of the entrees I ordered was the “Chori – Quesadilla” ($10.95), Margaritas’ homemade chorizo and Mexican queso layered in a flour tortilla with a side of sour cream.

All entrees also come with Mexican rice and your choice of beans.

While chorizo is a bit naughty, it’s a delicious Mexican sausage that just can’t be compared to any other. This tasty, heartburn inducing meat is one of my favorites. Just remember, it doesn’t take a lot to make a dish sparkle, and this dished shined.

The next entrée I sampled was the “Entomatadas” ($10.95), two corn soft tortillas filled with shredded chicken and cheese, topped with tomato sauce, sour cream, green onion and Mexican queso fresco.

This is Mexican comfort food that I highly recommend.

I also enjoyed the “Texas Enchiladas” ($10.95), two soft corn tortillas filled with ground beef and cheese and topped with Margaritas’ homemade chili con carne, Monterey jack cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions. Yum!

I’m just now realizing how much “comfort” food I ordered. Can you tell we’re going through something here?

Lastly, another favorite, the “Tacos Locos” ($12.95), featuring three corn tortillas dipped on a red enchilada sauce filled with your choice of shredded beef, chicken or pork and topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, queso fresco and sliced avocado.

The meat of choice was the pork. This entrée came with lots of fresh avocado and was generous in size and flavor. A real winner.

Margaritas is a family-run establishment. And it never disappoints. I love this place.

Stay safe. And if you can, support local restaurants in their time of need. Thank you!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Margaritas

1069 N. Collier Blvd. Marco Island Fl, 34145

239-394-6555

www.margaritasontheisland.com

