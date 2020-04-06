CLOSE

Jackie's Chinese Restaurant is our next takeout profile in this time of dining – and doing most everything else – at home.

The folks at Jackie’s are experts at takeout – as that is their primary business. When I arrived, the first thing I noticed is that everybody was wearing masks and gloves. But somehow, you could still see that they were smiling and happy to see me. And I appreciate that.

We ordered the orange chicken combo which comes with pork-fried rice and an egg roll. I love the tightly-packed and -sealed (reusable) take home containers which seem to keep the food hot for a long period of time.

This dish features battered- and deep-fried chicken coated in an orange spicy sauce with visible peppers. Yum! We also love the rice, but if pork fried is not your thing, you can request white instead.

The egg rolls are huge! And some of the best I’ve ever had.

We also order the chicken lo mein combo. These Asian noodles are one of my favorite dishes. I do prefer the shrimp version of this dish (there’s also beef). This combo also comes with an egg roll and your choice of rice.

We added some fresh steamed vegetables and spring rolls to our order. Why? Well, if you’re on a budget, with just these two small adds, a meal for two can easily become a meal for four or more.

With the visible safety precautions, you won’t regret trusting Jackie’s with your takeout order. But no matter what your taste in food, please support local restaurants in their time of need, if you can.

Stay healthy and eat well.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Jackie's Chinese Restaurant

1089 North Collier Boulevard, Ste 425, Marco Island

239-642-8148

jackies-chinese-restaurant.business.site

