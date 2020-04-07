CLOSE
1. Put together a virtual book club

More downtime inside equals more time to read. Try the book-a-week challenge and then get together on FaceTime with a group of friends to discuss it. Or, if you have a list of classics you've been meaning to get through, now's the time. Currently on my list: Weather by Jenny Offill.

2. Talk to your plants

How are they doing? Make sure they are getting the amount of sunlight they should be. Check their soil. Water if necessary.

3. Meditate

Try lying down with your eyes closed, palms up and while focusing on your breath. Or spend 20 minutes sitting cross-legged and repeat a soothing word to yourself in your head. (The latter is more like transcendental meditation.)

