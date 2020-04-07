New Zealand-born actor Russell Crowe took to Instagram on March 18 to encourage his Aussie followers amid the pandemic. "Hey Australia, Just a reminder, we’ve dealt with serious (expletive) before, and we will deal with what confronts us now," he wrote, captioning photos of burned trees in a nod to Australia's wild fire crisis earlier this year. "Together (minimum 1.5 metres apart)." (Photo: ANGELA WEISS, AFP via Getty Images)