ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

This is the week to take charge of your overall health, Aries. If you haven't been feeling so well, now is the time to visit a doctor and get back on track.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, if you have your heart set on an art project but can't find the time, figure out a way to make it happen. If you commit to finding the time, your efforts will pay off.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, now is the perfect time to get up and get outside. Fresh air, sunshine and physical activity are long overdue, and they can infuse you with positive energy.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, do not get frustrated with a close friend if he or she seems less ambitious than you. Everyone works at his or her own pace and may not have the same focus as you. Be patient.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Use good relationships with loved ones and friends to organize group activities. Such outings will strengthen your already strong bonds with the people you love most, Leo.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, if you have not been exercising regularly of late, now is the ideal time to get back in the action. Embrace the physical and mental benefits of being active.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Let your ambition guide you this week, Libra. Spend the week mapping out strategies. Once you have a plan on paper, you can work towards executing it to perfection.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Do not have a moment's hesitation when taking on a project or spearheading plans this week, Scorpio. Your organizational skills are right for the job.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, this week should go well for you. Expect to feel a renewed energy and harbor a more positive outlook. Use this to your advantage in your career.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Ambition is creeping up on you and it cannot be ignored, Capricorn. You have the time now to devote to any plan of action, so don't be afraid to go all-in.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, do not be surprised if you wake up feeling super this week. Chances are this renewed strength and energy has something to do with better lifestyle habits.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, the cosmos puts an end to any lethargy you have been feeling. Use this opportunity to be active and pursue new goals.

