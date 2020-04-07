Horoscopes, April 7-13
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
This is the week to take charge of your overall health, Aries. If you haven't been feeling so well, now is the time to visit a doctor and get back on track.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, if you have your heart set on an art project but can't find the time, figure out a way to make it happen. If you commit to finding the time, your efforts will pay off.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, now is the perfect time to get up and get outside. Fresh air, sunshine and physical activity are long overdue, and they can infuse you with positive energy.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, do not get frustrated with a close friend if he or she seems less ambitious than you. Everyone works at his or her own pace and may not have the same focus as you. Be patient.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Use good relationships with loved ones and friends to organize group activities. Such outings will strengthen your already strong bonds with the people you love most, Leo.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, if you have not been exercising regularly of late, now is the ideal time to get back in the action. Embrace the physical and mental benefits of being active.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Let your ambition guide you this week, Libra. Spend the week mapping out strategies. Once you have a plan on paper, you can work towards executing it to perfection.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Do not have a moment's hesitation when taking on a project or spearheading plans this week, Scorpio. Your organizational skills are right for the job.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, this week should go well for you. Expect to feel a renewed energy and harbor a more positive outlook. Use this to your advantage in your career.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Ambition is creeping up on you and it cannot be ignored, Capricorn. You have the time now to devote to any plan of action, so don't be afraid to go all-in.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, do not be surprised if you wake up feeling super this week. Chances are this renewed strength and energy has something to do with better lifestyle habits.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, the cosmos puts an end to any lethargy you have been feeling. Use this opportunity to be active and pursue new goals.
