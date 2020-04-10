CLOSE

1. Run out of things to watch? Enjoy HBO's special social distancing offerings and watch shows for free

In an effort to keep people entertained in quarantine, the network is allowing people to watch some of its most popular series, movies, and documentaries for free.

Actors Alexander Skarsgard and Kristin Bauer van Straten from HBO's "True Blood." (John P. Johnson)

"To provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation, HBO is making almost 500 hours of top programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO Now and HBO Go — without a subscription — the company said in a press release.

You'll be able to binge "Succession," "True Blood, "The Sopranos," "Veep," and "The Wire," among other shows, for free.

2. Clean out your closet

Literally! Go through your clothes to rediscover some old favorites. If you haven't worn it in the past year, consider donating it or posting it on a clothing resale app so it can find a new home.

3. Take a bubble bath

Embrace your free time with a bounty of bubbles and a few drops of essential oils. Bring a good book in there with you, if you don't mind it getting a tad damp.

File photo of rubber ducks floating in soapy bath water (Photo: NadiaBata, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

