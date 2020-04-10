CLOSE
A takeout order from Davide, Marco Island.
A takeout order from Davide, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Spaghetti con Salsiccia from Davide, Marco Island.
Spaghetti con Salsiccia from Davide, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Rollatino di Melenzana from Davide, Marco Island.
Rollatino di Melenzana from Davide, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Pollo Milanese from Davide, Marco Island.
Pollo Milanese from Davide, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Lasagna, available as a side option, from Davide, Marco Island.
Lasagna, available as a side option, from Davide, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
The rollatino di melenzana from Davide, Marco Island.
The rollatino di melenzana from Davide, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
A takeout order from Davide, Marco Island.
A takeout order from Davide, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
A takeout order from Davide, Marco Island.
A takeout order from Davide, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Calamari fritti from Davide, Marco Island.
Calamari fritti from Davide, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Bolognese served with linguine at Davide, Marco Island.
Bolognese served with linguine at Davide, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Pollo quattro stagioni from Davide, Marco Island.
Pollo quattro stagioni from Davide, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Complimentary house salad from Davide, Marco Island.
Complimentary house salad from Davide, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
Complimentary bread served with olive tapenade at Davide, Marco Island.
Complimentary bread served with olive tapenade at Davide, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
The Americana pizza from Davide Italian Cafe & Deli, Marco Island.
The Americana pizza from Davide Italian Cafe & Deli, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
The Rustica pizza from Davide Italian Cafe & Deli, Marco Island.
The Rustica pizza from Davide Italian Cafe & Deli, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
    When you’re stuck at home, it doesn’t take much to excite you. On this day, we decided to order delivery from Davide on Marco Island. So, you could just imagine, I was bouncing off the walls with joy.  

    More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ Takeout Edition: Jackie's takes visible precautions to bring you delicious dishes

    First step, visiting davideitaliancafe.com to make our selections. You’ll note throughout this article what “menu” or tab we ordered from online, not indicative of the type of food necessarily; just a reference point.

    We were dining at a home just off Marco Island in Hammock Bay, so we were extremely happy to find out the restaurant delivers off island.

    More: Updated: Marco-area restaurants offering takeout, curbside service

    From the appetizers menu, we ordered the rollatini di melenzana ($11.95), thinly sliced eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with mozzarella cheese in a light tomato sauce.

    Such a nice flavor with this appetizer. And so easy for two to share. The sauce is the star, but only marginally, as the whole dish shines. Perfection!  

    More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ Takeout Edition: Margaritas packs in the flavor

    Also, from the appetizers menu, we requested a side of lasagna ($8.95). Very meaty and cheesy and it left me wanting more.

    From the panini menu, we order the pollo Milanese ($9.95), thinly pounded breaded chicken breast lightly fried topped with arugula, diced tomatoes, sliced onions with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice and served on fresh bread.

    This was my favorite dish of the night. With an inhouse dressing and plenty of greens, it was a sandwich and a salad. Amazing!

    From the pasta menu we ordered the spaghetti con salsiccia ($17.95), spaghetti pasta with homemade mild sausage in a marinara sauce. I prefer a Bolognese sauce or meatballs, but this was a worthy experiment for me.

    All the above was shared among two people for one big. Below, the next night’s dinner for two.

    More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: The Oyster Society delights in difficult times

    From the pizza menu we ordered Stromboli ($16.95 to $19.95, we ordered the larger), rolled up pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomato sauce on the side. This is one monster of a Stromboli and while I didn’t sample it on night one, I can tell you it ages well. Very, very well! This was a close second for favorite dish.

    Also included with this order was a complimentary side salad, fresh bread and an olive tapenade. There was no delivery charge listed. Awesome! And they sent us a complimentary bottle of wine due to the size of our order. Impressed! And yes, we tipped generously.

    We’ve had some great meals at Davide. And that translates into their delivery dinners. Well packaged. Well delivered by a familiar face with all the necessary precautions.

    As always, support local restaurants in their time of need, if you can. Stay healthy and eat well.   

    This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

    If you go

    Davide Italian Café & Deli

    • Island Plaza (NW Corner Bald Eagle and Collier Boulevard)
    • 688 Bald Eagle Dr., Marco Island
    • 239-393-2233
    • davideitaliancafe.com
