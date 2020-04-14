Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Just because you are at home doesn’t mean you have to miss out on some of the world's most beautiful natural wonders.
Thanks to Explore.com, you can now live-stream the Northern Lights.
The live cam is located at the Churchill Northern Studies Center in Manitoba, Canada, directly underneath the aurora oval.
With the arctic dark most of the day and the skies clear, now’s the perfect time to tune in.
2. Go to an Ivy League school for free (from home)
Spend that time you’d normally be socializing learning something new.
And you might as well learn from the best! The eight Ivy League colleges across the country – Columbia, Cornell, Brown, Dartmouth, Harvard, Pennsylvania, Princeton and Yale – are offering 450 free online courses that are just the right amount of challenging to take our minds off the current state of affairs.
3. Bring a little bit of Broadway home
Prolific composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is kindly offering free broadcasts of his greatest musicals.
A different Lloyd Webber musical will stream every Friday on “The Shows Must Go On!,” a YouTube channel devoted to this project.
