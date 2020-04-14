29. Emma Watson • Role: Mia • Movie: La La Land (2016) • Played by: Emma Stone While "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle claims that there was a moment when Emma Watson was signed on to star in the film, the actress says that it was never a settled matter. Due to scheduling issues related to her role in the live action "Beauty and the Beast," Watson passed on the part. Replacement Emma Stone went on to win the Best Actress award at the Oscars. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)