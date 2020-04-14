Horoscopes, April 14-20
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Hang on to a source of real empowerment in your career, Aries. It may take willpower and dedication, but you can make it happen when your mind is on the goal.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
You can accomplish anything you set your mind to, Taurus. This may even mean being the boss of yourself with self-discipline. Ask friends to help keep you stay the course.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
You have the potential to lay the groundwork now for events that will pay dividends throughout the next few years, Gemini. Get a team of trusted advisors on your side.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, while others may be focusing on their careers, you understand the importance of zeroing in on your relationships and love life. Keep those you care about close.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Work will dominate the week, but make sure you advocate for fair treatment while you are hard at work, Leo. Check that payment is in full and timely.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
There will be no surprises for you this week if you simply stay the course with your actions, Virgo. Go about your normal routine and things will work out just fine.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, change things at home so you can better care for children or other people in your charge. A lot of progress can still be made if you redirect your attention.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, things may be moving quite slowly for you, but that does not mean progress has not been made. You'll realize after a few weeks how far you've come.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, the last few weeks may have come off as humdrum, and that's probably because you didn't take any chances. Be more bold in the days to come.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, ask yourself how you want to see your finances grow. Then you can speak with a financial planner and make your dreams a reality.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Everything that involves you moves up on the priority list, Aquarius. Even though you're known for putting others first, this all needs to change if you are to progress.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, take some time this week to be alone and seek inner peace. During these times of contemplation you can focus on future plans.
