ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Hang on to a source of real empowerment in your career, Aries. It may take willpower and dedication, but you can make it happen when your mind is on the goal.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

You can accomplish anything you set your mind to, Taurus. This may even mean being the boss of yourself with self-discipline. Ask friends to help keep you stay the course.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

You have the potential to lay the groundwork now for events that will pay dividends throughout the next few years, Gemini. Get a team of trusted advisors on your side.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, while others may be focusing on their careers, you understand the importance of zeroing in on your relationships and love life. Keep those you care about close.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Work will dominate the week, but make sure you advocate for fair treatment while you are hard at work, Leo. Check that payment is in full and timely.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

There will be no surprises for you this week if you simply stay the course with your actions, Virgo. Go about your normal routine and things will work out just fine.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, change things at home so you can better care for children or other people in your charge. A lot of progress can still be made if you redirect your attention.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, things may be moving quite slowly for you, but that does not mean progress has not been made. You'll realize after a few weeks how far you've come.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, the last few weeks may have come off as humdrum, and that's probably because you didn't take any chances. Be more bold in the days to come.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, ask yourself how you want to see your finances grow. Then you can speak with a financial planner and make your dreams a reality.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Everything that involves you moves up on the priority list, Aquarius. Even though you're known for putting others first, this all needs to change if you are to progress.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, take some time this week to be alone and seek inner peace. During these times of contemplation you can focus on future plans.

