Restaurants and food-service establishments in the state of Florida have been directed to close dining rooms and use their kitchens solely for takeout and delivery purposes, according to an executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The directive suspends the sale of alcohol for onsite consumption but allows restaurants and breweries to sell alcohol for "consumption off-premises" with the presentation of a valid ID. Restaurants will also be allowed to sell package alcohol for takeout and delivery with food orders, something prior mandates prohibited.

Restaurants open for takeout and/or curbside service include:

MARCO ISLAND

Davinci's Ristorante , 239-389-1888, ristorantedavinci.com

, 239-389-1888, ristorantedavinci.com La Tavola , 239-393-4960, latavolarestaurantandbar.com

, 239-393-4960, latavolarestaurantandbar.com Bistro Soleil , 239-389-0981, bistrosoleil.net

, 239-389-0981, bistrosoleil.net Marek's , 239-642-9948, mareksmarcoisland.com

, 239-642-9948, mareksmarcoisland.com Nacho Mama's , 239-389-2222, thenachomamas.com

, 239-389-2222, thenachomamas.com Snook Inn , 239-394-3313, snookinn.com

, 239-394-3313, snookinn.com Su's Garden , 239-394-4666, susgarden.com

, 239-394-4666, susgarden.com The Oyster Society , 239-394-3474, theoystersociety.com

, 239-394-3474, theoystersociety.com Stonewalls , 239-389-1995, marcostonewalls.com

, 239-389-1995, marcostonewalls.com Big Al's , 239-642-8080, facebook.com/Bigalsdeli

, 239-642-8080, facebook.com/Bigalsdeli 2Shea's Salty Dog , 239-970-5363, salty-dog.business.site

, 239-970-5363, salty-dog.business.site Zaza , 239-250-3985, eatatzaza.com

, 239-250-3985, eatatzaza.com The Boulevard , 239-394-2221, theboulevardmarco.com

, 239-394-2221, theboulevardmarco.com Kretch's , 239-394-3433, kretchs.com

, 239-394-3433, kretchs.com Crazy Flamingo , 239-642-9600, thecrazyflamingo.com

, 239-642-9600, thecrazyflamingo.com Sami' s, 239-389-7499, samispizza.com

s, 239-389-7499, samispizza.com SpeakEasy , 239-970-2929, speakeasymarco.com

, 239-970-2929, speakeasymarco.com Island Cheese Compan y, 239-259-0561, islandcheesecompany.com

y, 239-259-0561, islandcheesecompany.com Cafe de Marco , 239-394-6262, cafedemarco.com

, 239-394-6262, cafedemarco.com Italian Deli and Market, 239-394-9493, marcoislanditaliandeli.com

239-394-9493, marcoislanditaliandeli.com Margarita's , 239-394-6555, margaritasontheisland.com

, 239-394-6555, margaritasontheisland.com Red Rooster , 239 394-3100, redroostermarco.com

, 239 394-3100, redroostermarco.com Empire Bagel , 239-642-4141, empirebagelfactorymarco.com

, 239-642-4141, empirebagelfactorymarco.com Dolphin Tiki , 239-394-4048, dolphintikibar.com

, 239-394-4048, dolphintikibar.com Doreen's Cup of Jo e, 239-394-2433, doreenscupofjoe.com

e, 239-394-2433, doreenscupofjoe.com Joey’s , 239-389-2433, joeyspizzamarco.com

, 239-389-2433, joeyspizzamarco.com Joey D’s , 239-38905639, joeysnaples.com

, 239-38905639, joeysnaples.com Verdi’s Bistr o, 239-394-5533, verdisbistro.com

o, 239-394-5533, verdisbistro.com Ciao Bella , 239-970-0505, ciaobellamarcoisland.com

, 239-970-0505, ciaobellamarcoisland.com Arturo’s Bistro , 239-394-7578, arturosbistro.com

, 239-394-7578, arturosbistro.com Pinchers , 239-970-5391, pinchersusa.com

, 239-970-5391, pinchersusa.com Marco Island Brewery , 239-970-0461, marcoislandbrewery.com

, 239-970-0461, marcoislandbrewery.com Davide Italian Cafe, 239-393-2233, davideitaliancafe.com

ISLES OF CAPRI

Capri Fish House , 239-389-5555, caprifishhouse.com

, 239-389-5555, caprifishhouse.com Pelican Bend, 239-394-3452, pelicanbendinc.com

Temporarily closed

Marco Island restaurants that temporarily closed, as of this writing, include Mango's Dockside Bistro, Bistro Soleil, Hoot’s, Little Bar, Marco Prime Steak & Seafood, Paradise Found, Petit Soleil, Stan's Idle Hour, CJ's on The Bay, Old Marco Pub & Restaurant and Pinchers.

Report a closing; update or add your listing via email at news@marconews.com.

