It was my first time driving in nearly two weeks. It felt surreal. But I was craving breakfast food and decided to call Red Rooster on Marco Island to get my fix. And in the name of support, I also ordered from the lunch menu for a second meal.

I ordered the breakfast sandwich ($8.99). This dish features eggs (your way, I asked for fried), cheese (cheddar for me, but you can also have American, Swiss or provolone) and your pick of meat (bacon or sausage). I asked for both, but only got sausage. Totally understandable. That sometimes happens with special requests.

The sandwich was delicious. And I enjoyed it thoroughly. I wished I had asked whether the sausage was links or patties; as links aren’t my personal favorite. But that’s on me. If I had it to do over, I’d ask for bacon and make no special requests.

My sandwich comes with hash browns, but up I upgraded to the hash brown casserole featuring cheese. Yummy. Next time I’ll add bacon to that, if they let me. I never learn.

My partner in dine picked the “Big Daddy Scramble” ($9.99) featuring scrambled eggs mixed with sausage, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes and covered in cheddar cheese. He had the hash browns and wheat toast as well.

This is a hearty breakfast, so bring your appetite. The toast was huge and there were two slices made from homemade bread (I’m assuming).

From the lunch menu and for a different meal, he picked the quinoa arugula salad ($10.99) featuring the namesake ingredients and feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion and avocado, tossed in lemon vinaigrette. We added grilled chicken ($4). Thank you to the team for putting that on the side. Much appreciated. The salad was fresh and delicious but could have used more quinoa.

I ordered the turkey wrap ($9.99), featuring turkey breast roasted in-house, with mixed greens, bacon, avocado and tomato with basil pesto mayo. For my side, I requested potato salad.

The wrap was huge, fresh and delicious. I highly recommend this dish. And the potato salad? Love it! One of the best on Marco.

We also ordered the chicken fingers basket ($9.99) which comes with French fries and cole slaw. Panko breaded, these tenders are all white meat and clobber any fast-food equivalent. The cole slaw rocks and the fries are the perfect complement for this dish.

We also ordered the quesadilla ($11.99). It comes in beef or chicken, we picked the latter, and is served with rice and beans. It’s not fair to judge it on authenticity. I’ll just judge it on taste. And it rocks!

Couple more points. The staff was wearing gloves. The food was packaged well. And they were kind enough to clean off my card with a wipe before handing it back. Great teamwork!

As always, support local restaurants in their time of need, if you can. Stay healthy and eat well.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Red Rooster

1821 San Marco Rd, Marco Island

239-394-3100

redroostermarco.com

