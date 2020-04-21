3 To Do: Plan your dream vacation
1. Plan your dream vacation
While now is not the time to travel, it’s a great time to start planning. To get the ideas rolling, have you ever looked into heritage tourism?
2. Revisit your New Year’s resolutions
A lot has happened since 2020 started. If your New Year’s resolutions are gathering dust in the corner, reignite your drive and work on those goals.
3. Clean up your computer
Admit it — there’s some unnecessary clutter on your computer or phone. Organize those emails or files, delete unnecessary apps, and make it easy to find what you need when you need it.
