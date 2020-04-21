CLOSE
APRIL 21

James McAvoy, actor (41)

APRIL 22

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, actor (54)

APRIL 23

Valerie Bertinelli, actress (60)

APRIL 24

Joe Keery, actor (28)

APRIL 25

Al Pacino, actor (80)

APRIL 26

Channing Tatum, actor (40)

APRIL 27

Lizzo, rapper (32)

Guess who?

I am a professional wrestler and actor born in Massachusetts on April 23, 1977. I worked as a chauffeur while pursuing a career in bodybuilding. Although I'm not really a doctor, a previous nickname suggested I was.

Answer: John Cena

