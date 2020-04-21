CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, reach out to someone who can help take some tasks off of your shoulders and help lighten your load. Realize you don't have to do everything yourself.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, you might not be able to balance your budget this week, but you can still create a big picture analysis of where you want to be financially in the weeks ahead.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Your confidence and power of persuasion are elevated this week, Gemini. Any self-doubt will disappear so you can focus on things you want to accomplish.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, you are erecting a protective shell around yourself. There doesn't seem to be any conflict on the horizon, so let your guard down and let others in.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

You have a strong magnetic force about you this week, Leo. If you are looking for love and romance, now may be the time to attract someone new or reignite a preexisting spark.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, you may not have realized that you have been hibernating away, but it is time to greet the world again. Focus on invites to any and all social events.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, this is a good week to put into practice the "work smarter not harder" mantra. Figure out what needs to get done and then put the people best suited to the jobs on it.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

It has been some time since you've let your hair down and had a good time, Scorpio. Push responsibilities aside for the time being and throw caution to the wind with friends.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

You may need to clear the air with someone close to you, Sagittarius. Try to figure out a good time to have a heart-to-heart discussion in the next few days.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Focus on the people who lift your spirits, Capricorn. These people can help you get through tough times and reinspire the self-confidence that has made you such a success to date.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

The spotlight is on your finances, Aquarius. Looks for ways to grow your savings so you can achieve some of your goals. It may take a few months to see real progress.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

It is time to update your brand, Pisces. That means reinventing yourself. Refresh your résumé and revamp your wardrobe.

