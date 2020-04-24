CLOSE Artwork by Vincent van Gogh was stolen by thieves from a Dutch museum. Buzz60

1. Take a virtual tour museum tour

Museums and galleries are be closing their doors, but don’t despair.

Some tech-savvy curators are getting creative with how the public can access their collections, and many are catering to an online audience with insanely good virtual tours.

Touring the Fleming Museum of Art is as easy as the click of a mouse. The Fleming is one of the art museums and galleries featured on the Vermont Art Online website. The site went live March 25, 2020 as a way to provide museum experiences to people during "stay in place" measures resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo: Courtesy: VERMONTARTONLINE.ORG)

From gazing at Parisian impressionist works in the Musée d’Orsay to a voyeuristic archive of ex-lovers’ relics at the Museum of Broken Relationships, there are truly some fascinating online museum tours out there.

Visit: timeout.com/travel/virtual-museum-tours

2. Support area restaurants

Got cash to spare? Now is a good time to ‘invest’ in your favorite restaurants – either by ordering food for delivery, takeout, or stocking up on gift vouchers.

A takeout order from Davide, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

This will help them earn some cash in a difficult time, and you’ll be able to use the vouchers once this blows over.

3. Take inventory of your belongings

Take pictures and make a list of everything you have. This list might save you a huge headache if you ever need it for insurance purposes.

Making a list (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Make sure to update the list every six months to avoid the hassle of starting over down the line.

