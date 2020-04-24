3 To Do: Take a virtual tour museum tour
1. Take a virtual tour museum tour
Museums and galleries are be closing their doors, but don’t despair.
Some tech-savvy curators are getting creative with how the public can access their collections, and many are catering to an online audience with insanely good virtual tours.
From gazing at Parisian impressionist works in the Musée d’Orsay to a voyeuristic archive of ex-lovers’ relics at the Museum of Broken Relationships, there are truly some fascinating online museum tours out there.
Visit: timeout.com/travel/virtual-museum-tours
2. Support area restaurants
Got cash to spare? Now is a good time to ‘invest’ in your favorite restaurants – either by ordering food for delivery, takeout, or stocking up on gift vouchers.
This will help them earn some cash in a difficult time, and you’ll be able to use the vouchers once this blows over.
3. Take inventory of your belongings
Take pictures and make a list of everything you have. This list might save you a huge headache if you ever need it for insurance purposes.
Make sure to update the list every six months to avoid the hassle of starting over down the line.
