Social distancing has its pluses and minuses. While I miss eating out, Marco Island restaurants are going the extra mile to make it easy and safe to have their food in your home.

This week’s dining destination is a shining example. When you visit their website, latavolarestaurantandbar.com, you can click on the item or items you want, add to your virtual cart, choose delivery or pickup, select the time you want your food, pay your bill and leave a generous tip with just one hand. Wow!

To maximize our purchase and minimize their effort, we always order two meals. It adds ease to an already breezy process.

One of my selections was the grilled chicken sandwich ($14), featuring basil and garlic marinated chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, sliced avocado and pepper jack cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

This all white meat wonder is huge with lots of bacon. Just look at the photo. And the avocado was so perfectly ripe. This is one of my favorite chicken sandwiches.

The sandwich comes with your choice of cole slaw, French fries, truffle fries or onion rings. For my side, I picked the truffle fries, thin-cut fires, seasoned with truffle oil and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. So good!

My partner in dine picked the steak sandwich ($18), featuring sirloin steak, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a 10-inch Amoroso hoagie roll. You can add mushrooms or caramelized onions for $1 each.

Tender and juicy and made with quality beef, this is the perfect sandwich for the steak lover.

This dish also comes with your choice of sides. He picked a hearty portion of thin-cut French fries.

For my second meal, I ordered the turkey club ($14). It was not what I expected. It was better.

Readers of this column know that I enjoy a traditional turkey club: three slices of toasted bread, stacked high with shaved turkey and yummy bacon cut into fours. This is not that. But that’s OK.

This sandwich features thick house roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, beefsteak tomato, sliced avocado, basil pesto mayonnaise and between two slices of thick grilled sourdough bread. OMG!

I’m all about breaking with tradition when the results are this good. Way to shake things up!

For my side, giant battered onion rings.

My partner in dine picked the buffalo chicken Caesar wrap ($13) featuring crispy chicken, romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in a tomato basil wrap.

This wrap was amazing with quality chicken and fresh ingredients. Only one note, there was no real buffalo flavor with the chicken. I’m not sure if it was a missing sauce or just a very light seasoning. Still enjoyable. And easily fixed for those of us with some sauce in the cupboards.

La Tavola places a strong emphasis on quality. Their website and delivery were executed perfectly and safely. You won’t be disappointed.

As always, support local restaurants in their time of need, if you can. Stay healthy and eat well.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

La Tavola Restaurant and Bar

961 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island

239-393-4960

latavolarestaurantandbar.com

