3 To Do: Bring new life to old furniture
1. Bring new life to old furniture
Just one piece of painted furniture can add such character to a room and is a manageable one-day project (talk about instant gratification!).
Take stock of dull pieces in your basement or attic and give them new life with a fresh coat of paint. Not committed to painting the whole piece? Consider sprucing up wood furniture with a stripe instead.
2. Mix up mealtime
Mix up your typical mealtime routine and eat outside.
Whether on a blanket picnic-style or at a table under romantic string lights, these best backyard ideas will inspire dining alfresco and more.
3. Organizing, fun? Yes!
For a certain set of humans (you know who you are), cleaning and organizing Marie Kondo-style is as satisfying as it gets.
Tackle those closets, pantries, drawers, and open shelves, keeping only what you truly need and love.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments