APRIL 28

Jessica Alba, actress (39)

APRIL 29

Jerry Seinfeld, comic (66)

APRIL 30

Gal Gadot, actress (35)

MAY 1

Jamie Dornan, actor (38)

MAY 2

David Beckham, athlete (45)

MAY 3

Noah Munck, actor (24)

MAY 4

Jidenna, singer (35)

Guess who?

I am a comic actress born in Texas on April 26, 1933. I once lived in a boarding house for women pursuing careers in acting. I have earned a Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe for my work in various genres.

Answer: Carol Burnett

