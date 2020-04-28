CLOSE

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, you may need to take a different and unusual approach to get things accomplished this week. Do not be afraid to take the bull by the horns if it is necessary.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Thinking outside of the box is something that you do with frequency, Gemini. Although others may not be sure of your unconventional methods, you always get things done.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, anxiety about starting a new path or chapter in your life is completely normal. Look forward to all of the positive things that may be in store soon enough.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Lend a helping hand to someone who may need a vote of confidence or some words of support this week, Leo. Your efforts will be appreciated very much.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Make the most of luck that comes to you this week, Virgo. Do not speculate why such good fortune comes your way but embrace it with an open heart.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Do not rush to judgment on any situation or person for the time being. All of the facts have not come to light or sharpened. But the truth will soon reveal itself, Libra.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, someone close to you needs space this week, so give them some room to breathe. Find a way to keep busy as this person works through what he or she needs.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, a competitive coworker is pushing hard to be on top. Use this as motivation as you to strive to become the best version of yourself you can be.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, you feel confident moving forward with a relationship after a heart-to-heart talk. Now this week you can cultivate this relationship even further.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Share your thoughts and feelings with someone who is unbiased if you want an accurate assessment of what you need to do to improve, Aquarius. A willing listener is quite helpful to you.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, you will need patience in spades this week. Others may not be able to maintain your pace, so give them the benefit of the doubt.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, others want to lure you into their shenanigans, but you don't need to worry about falling prey. You stick to your own ways of doing things.

