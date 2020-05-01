CLOSE

(Photo: Getty Images)

1. Rearrange your furniture

If the view from the sofa has you bored, try rearranging your living room.

Keep in mind where vents and electrical outlets are located.

The good news is, if you don't like it, you can always move it back.

2. Embrace the Backyard

If you have a patch of green turn it into an outdoor play wonderland with games and summer essentials.

The backyard features a firepit with ample seating. (Photo: Courtesy of Morris Photography)

With cornhole and croquet to a kiddie pool, your family will never get bored.

3. Create a quiet spot for reading

People of all ages deserve a quiet place to get lost in a good book.

Quiet and Private Retreat, Palo Alto, California Almost everywhere you look, guests spot books in this charming California home. Grab a blanket and a seat in the reading nook or by the fireplace where you can take refuge with your book of choice. (Photo: Airbnb)

All you need to create an ideal reading nook is a comfy chair, good lighting – near a window works – and a shelf for books and magazines.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/05/01/3-do-embrace-backyard/5166132002/