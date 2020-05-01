3 To Do: Embrace the Backyard
1. Rearrange your furniture
If the view from the sofa has you bored, try rearranging your living room.
Keep in mind where vents and electrical outlets are located.
The good news is, if you don't like it, you can always move it back.
2. Embrace the Backyard
If you have a patch of green turn it into an outdoor play wonderland with games and summer essentials.
With cornhole and croquet to a kiddie pool, your family will never get bored.
3. Create a quiet spot for reading
People of all ages deserve a quiet place to get lost in a good book.
All you need to create an ideal reading nook is a comfy chair, good lighting – near a window works – and a shelf for books and magazines.
