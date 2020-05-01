CLOSE

Our next takeout adventure is Empire Bagel Factory of Marco Island. And let me tell you, this breakfast and lunch nook is firing on all cylinders, providing excellent and cautious service in this time we find ourselves going through.

Craving a delicious breakfast sandwich or a bag of bagels? No need to wait. You can order right now. Empire’s website (empirebagelfactorymarco.com) allows you to make selections today and schedule your pickup for later, even tomorrow. It’s all digital. And you can go ahead and pay in advance.

Once you arrive to pick up your order, you don’t need to go inside. Just call the number posted on their window and they’ll bring it right out to you. I opened my passenger side door and my customer care provider put my order in the seat and shut the door for me. Wow! Way to get with the times.

I ordered two breakfast sandwiches, two lunch sandwiches and a dozen bagels for future breakfasts.

First, my breakfast sandwich. I picked the bacon, egg and cheese on an everything bagel ($5) and made it double meat ($2.50 more). You can select that, the type of bagel and the amount of toasting you want, among other things. For me, it’s better than telling someone (in person or on the phone); less room for mistakes and miscommunications.

My partner in dine picked the sausage breakfast sandwich ($5). He also picked the double meat option.

Both sandwiches were huge! Lots of egg, melted cheese and it comes with sausage patties instead of links; my fav! You can also pick ham or pork roll for your meat.

Later that day we tackled the lunch sandwich: The turkey club ($8); several layers of Boar’s Head Oven Gold roasted turkey and bacon with your choice of cheese and toppings.

First you pick the type of bagel you want it on and whether you want it toasted or not – there’s plain, asiago, poppy, sesame, garlic, everything and onion, to name a few.

Next, the cheese: pick from American, cheddar or provolone.

Then your toppings: lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, banana peppers, mayo and/or mustard.

Let me tell you, they stack these sandwiches high. Your money goes a long way here. And Boar’s Head is my favorite deli meats.

Next up we decided to stock up on some fresh bagels (you can freeze them, you know). You can get a half dozen for $7 or a dozen for $12. You can pick all sweet, all savory or a mix of both. We took one dozen, assorted. And we’ve been enjoying them ever since.

You can also add butter, cream cheese, vegetable spread, lox spread, scallion spread, cinnamon honey walnut spread, strawberry spread, whipped butter and more.

We took home the cream cheese and cinnamon honey walnut. There’s assorted prices and sizes to pick from.

Empire Bagel has a wonderful, safe, streamlined process. It’s easy and dare I say, fun. As always, support local restaurants in their time of need, if you can. Stay healthy and eat well.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Empire Bagel Factory

277 N Collier Blvd. #1, Marco Island

empirebagelfactorymarco.com

239-642-4141

