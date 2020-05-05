Celebrity Birthdays, May 5-11
MAY 5
Adele, singer (32)
MAY 6
George Clooney, actor (59)
MAY 7
Earl Thomas, athlete (31)
MAY 8
Stephen Arnell, actor (39)
MAY 9
Rosario Dawson, actress (41)
MAY 10
Mat Franco, magician (32)
MAY 11
Sabrina Carpenter, actress (21)
Guess who?
I am an actor born in Toronto, Canada, on May 5, 1970. I gained fame on an arresting television series and a popular Tina Fey-driven series, and later I appeared in many films both in-person and as a voice actor. My deep voice lent itself well to a Lego movie hero.
Answer: Will Arnett
