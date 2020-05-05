CLOSE

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

You are on call for the next several days, Taurus. You are ready to spring into action. Just use a little caution when choosing which projects to take on.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

It may be challenging to get to the heart of the matter between friends, Gemini. As hard as you try, solving this will take time. Be patient and consider any and all information.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, enjoy a week in which you indulge in some of your favorite pastimes that have been on the back burner for a while. Now is the perfect time to have a little fun and let loose.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

You may be concerned with some people in your immediate circle, Leo. If you suspect something is amiss, team up with a spiritual leader or another helper.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, this week is full of action and you may not be able to settle in to relax until later in the week. Take a step back and find some time to relax when a break arrives.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

You probably will have to roll with the punches at least one or two days this week, Libra. Don't take things too seriously, even when the rumor mill is in full force.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Make sure your head is entirely in the game before you jump into action, Scorpio. Part of the problem is trying to juggle too many things at once and getting distracted.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, the more information that comes your way this week, the more confusing things may seem. You can ask someone to help filter extraneous messages first.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, your fantasy world may mesh with your real world activities this week. You may experience some difficulty figuring out what is real and what isn't, but enjoy.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, things may not feel like they are in place lately. You may be tempted to turn off your brain and retreat into a fantasy land. Don't avoid the situation.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

You may embrace physical vitality this week, and go with that, Pisces. Maybe switch up your workout to incorporate something new.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Confusion may come into the equation this week, Aries. In an effort to make sense of the situation, you seek the advice of others. Don't try to be in control; relax and let it run its course.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/05/05/horoscopes-may-5-11/3014107001/