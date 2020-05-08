CLOSE

This week marks the first week in over a month where you can pull up a table and truly dine out. But since restaurants are restricted to 25% occupancy, we’ve decided to review takeout and delivery a bit longer, freeing up seats for those of you who prefer eating on location.

This week Joey’s Pizza and Pasta delivered two nights worth of amazing meals to two very hungry and homebound people.

First up is the Philly cheesesteak Stromboli ($12.95), Philly steak, onions and cheese baked in a Stromboli pizza crust … crazy good! And huge! I could eat this every night of the week. The shaved steak is tender, juicy and delicious and oozing with cheese and wrapped in a giant pizza crust.

Speaking of pizza crust, we ordered a 16-incher off the specialty menu ($21.95). The buffalo chicken pizza features grilled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce with mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce). I couldn’t get over just how big those chunks of cheese were. And the hot sauce … just the right amount. It’s like combing two of my favorite things, chicken wings and pizza.

It wasn’t all carbs and fats! We also shared a Doreen’s salad ($16.95), one of my favorite’s on the island. It features blackened chicken, thick sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, roasted red peppers and croutons served over greens and topped with balsamic vinaigrette. This salad is a meal. It also comes with a garlic knot.

But let me tell you, Joey’s knots are legendary! We order a dozen more for $6.95. And they’re good for days! Just reheat and eat.

We also shared a chicken Milanese with a penne pasta side ($19.95). This dish features a breaded chicken breast, roasted red peppers and balsamic glaze over arugula. While this one’s not pounded thin, it’s thick, hearty and delicious.

Joey’s has not become an island mainstay by accident. You’ll love every bite. And the delivery is quick, with social distancing guidelines in place.

As always, support local restaurants in their time of need, if you can. Stay healthy and eat well.

