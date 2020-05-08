CLOSE

The carryout box for family meal deals at Cracker Barrel, Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

As you can tell from the photograph, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store might just win the award for best carryout box in this age of "restaurants doing things differently" to survive the days of COVID-19.

Speaking of different, that delicious Sunday homestyle chicken is available every day of the week. No that's something to celebrate. We ordered the chicken as part of the family meal deals, which are currently on sale for Mother’s Day. We received two large sides and biscuits in this nifty box.

Sunday homestyle chicken is available every day of the week at Cracker Barrel in Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

We ordered online and picked an arrival time. Once there, we called the store and an associate brought the box out and placed it in the passenger side of my automobile. No signing for anything. No contact. And the associate was wearing gloves.

The chicken is amazing. Two boneless chicken breasts hand-dipped in our special buttermilk batter, breaded, and deep fried to a crispy, golden brown. Just reading that makes my mouth water.

The loaded hashbrown casserole from Cracker Barrel, Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

With the meal deals, you can pick two big sides. I went with the cole slaw and the loaded hash brown casserole, which has extra cheese and bacon.

If you have a hungry family, this is a great way to save time and money; not to mention giving the dishwasher the night off.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

3845 Tollgate Blvd, Naples

239-455-6588

crackerbarrel.com

