Celebrity Birthdays, May 12-18
CLOSE
MAY 12
Rami Malek, actor (39)
MAY 13
Robert Pattinson, actor (34)
MAY 14
Mark Zuckerberg, entrepreneur (36)
MAY 15
Andy Murray, athlete (33)
MAY 16
Janet Jackson, singer (54)
MAY 17
Derek Hough, dancer (35)
MAY 18
Tina Fey, actress (50)
Guess who?
I am an R&B singer born in Michigan on May 13, 1950. At a young age, I suffered an illness that led to blindness. That didn't stop me from signing with Motown Records at age 11. I have recorded more than 30 top 10 hits during my career.
Answer: Stevie Wonder
More: Celebrity Birthdays, May 5-11
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/05/12/celebrity-birthdays-may-12-18/3089144001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments