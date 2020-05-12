CLOSE
MAY 12

Rami Malek, actor (39)

MAY 13

Robert Pattinson, actor (34)

MAY 14

Mark Zuckerberg, entrepreneur (36)

MAY 15

Andy Murray, athlete (33)

MAY 16

Janet Jackson, singer (54)

MAY 17

Derek Hough, dancer (35)

MAY 18

Tina Fey, actress (50)

Guess who?

I am an R&B singer born in Michigan on May 13, 1950. At a young age, I suffered an illness that led to blindness. That didn't stop me from signing with Motown Records at age 11. I have recorded more than 30 top 10 hits during my career.

Answer: Stevie Wonder

