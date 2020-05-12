CLOSE

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, you may be feeling especially affectionate this week. With an open heart, you could be ready to delve into a new layer of your relationship or find a new romance.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

People may be wise to give you a wide berth for the time being, Gemini. Your dander is up, and it may be a good time to look for ways to reduce stress.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, it is very possible that you will meet someone new this week who has the potential to become a lifelong friend. Be observant of every new face and name in your circle.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

A volatile situation could reach its breaking point soon enough, Leo. Arguments that have slowly been brewing will culminate. Fortunately, things will quiet down afterward.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, even though you are tempted to go in many different directions over the next few days, you'll need to pick a course and stick with it if you are to get anything done.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, this week you may find yourself taking center stage at a family gathering or with a group of friends. Use this opportunity to make your voice heard.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Be careful that your actions are not taken the wrong way, Scorpio. Do not take on traits that you would otherwise disagree with. Lighten up and be joyful this week.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, take a breather whenever you can because there is a whirlwind of activity soon to come your way. Enjoy any breaks that come your way in the days ahead.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Your willpower may be weak lately, Capricorn, and you may be eating or doing things that you'll regret later on. Ask a friend to guide you away from temptations.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, someone may offer you a promotion or another more influential position. Do not let this go to your head, but enjoy the success that has come your way.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, if you have noticed you are running into obstacles in your quest to meet your goals, you may want to step back and consider a new path.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

You'll have a lot of energy and inspiration this week, Aries. Feel free to do anything you put your mind to, especially some recreational activities.

