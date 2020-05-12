Horoscopes, May 12-18
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, you may be feeling especially affectionate this week. With an open heart, you could be ready to delve into a new layer of your relationship or find a new romance.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
People may be wise to give you a wide berth for the time being, Gemini. Your dander is up, and it may be a good time to look for ways to reduce stress.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, it is very possible that you will meet someone new this week who has the potential to become a lifelong friend. Be observant of every new face and name in your circle.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
A volatile situation could reach its breaking point soon enough, Leo. Arguments that have slowly been brewing will culminate. Fortunately, things will quiet down afterward.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, even though you are tempted to go in many different directions over the next few days, you'll need to pick a course and stick with it if you are to get anything done.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, this week you may find yourself taking center stage at a family gathering or with a group of friends. Use this opportunity to make your voice heard.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Be careful that your actions are not taken the wrong way, Scorpio. Do not take on traits that you would otherwise disagree with. Lighten up and be joyful this week.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, take a breather whenever you can because there is a whirlwind of activity soon to come your way. Enjoy any breaks that come your way in the days ahead.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Your willpower may be weak lately, Capricorn, and you may be eating or doing things that you'll regret later on. Ask a friend to guide you away from temptations.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, someone may offer you a promotion or another more influential position. Do not let this go to your head, but enjoy the success that has come your way.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, if you have noticed you are running into obstacles in your quest to meet your goals, you may want to step back and consider a new path.
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
You'll have a lot of energy and inspiration this week, Aries. Feel free to do anything you put your mind to, especially some recreational activities.
