Celebrity Birthdays, May 19-25
MAY 19
Marshmello, DJ (28)
MAY 20
Cher, singer/actress (74)
MAY 21
Gotye, singer (40)
MAY 22
Daniel Bryan, wrestler (39)
MAY 23
Melissa McBride, actress (55)
MAY 24
Bob Dylan, singer (79)
MAY 25
Aly Raisman, athlete (26)
Guess who?
I am a dancer and social media sensation born in Nebraska on May 19, 2003. I was a top 5 finalist during the second season of a popular dance competition. I rose to fame with my channel featuring comedy skits, challenges and more.
Answer: JoJo Siwa
