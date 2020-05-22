CLOSE

Breakfast is on tap for our next dining destination. Hoot’s has two locations, Marco Island and South Naples. Both are open for breakfast and lunch, and in season, the Marco location is open for dinner.

For the sake of this review, we ordered takeout from the Marco location. And yes, we’re still ordering takeout. With restaurants’ limited in capacity, we’re doing our part to help by eating at home and opening up a table for someone else.

The staff were all wearing face masks on this day. A welcome sight, but still takes some getting used too. I never realized how much easier it is to hear someone talk when you can see their lips move.

The other great part about takeout, we ordered two meals each. It helps the restaurant and it helps us. We also left a generous tip and we encourage everyone, who can, to do the same.

From the breakfast menu, I ordered the “Tumbleweed Pasta” ($10.50), “eggs scrambled with scallions, tomatoes, mushrooms and angel hair pasta, topped with jack and cheddar cheese.”

The scrambled egg looks like a thin open faced omelet on which everything else sits. I have seen this dish on the menu for some time now but found the combination a bit off putting. Finally, curiosity got the best of me.

The meal took me back to my college days, when resources were more limited, and we’d create “unique” dishes from leftovers and whatever ingredients we could find in the frig. That being said, this dish was a very satisfying breakfast. If you’re going to eat carbs, breakfast is a great time to do it. The ingredients go well together. I added some hot sauce too. Yum!

My partner in dine picked the “Scramble Skillet” ($9.95), featuring “home fries, peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms topped with scrambled eggs and our homemade hollandaise sauce.”

This hearty meal is a real winner. It proves you don’t need meat to have a filling and tasty breakfast. Loved the presentation.

Both breakfast meals came with toast, which originates from fresh bread made at the restaurant, assorted jams and butter.

For our next meal I had the tuna melt ($9.95) from the lunch menu. It’s served open-faced and features rye bread, tasty tuna salad and big slices of tomato covered in Swiss cheese. Amazing!

My dining companion had the “Desert Chicken” ($11.50), not the dessert chicken, which was written on the box. Although, I’m curious about dessert chicken. I jest. I was happy that there was something written on the box to indicate what’s inside. This dish features a grilled chicken breast filet, green chiles, mushrooms and melted jack cheese. And it was just as amazing as it sounds.

Both lunch dishes came with golden, crispy and delicious French fries. Both featured fresh ingredients – one of the best tomatoes I’ve had in a long time; not to mention the crunchy pickles.

We also shared a 10-inch chicken quesadilla ($10.95), with rice and beans. Superb! It was a good day for eating.

It’s nice to have Hoot’s back in the fold; as you could tell just by seeing the smiling faces at each table. As always, support local restaurants in their time of need, if you can. Stay healthy and eat well.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Hoot’s

563 E. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island

Eagle Creek Shopping Center, 12676 Tamiami Trail East, Naples

239-394-4644

hootsbreakfastandlunch.com

