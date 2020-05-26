CLOSE

MAY 26

Lenny Kravitz, singer (56)

8/14/18 2:11:07 PM -- NY NY U.S.A -- Lenny Kravitz during interview at USA Today Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY staff (Photo: Robert Deutsch, USAT)

MAY 27

Paul Bettany, actor (49)

Paul Bettany (Photo: Tristan Fewings / Getty Images)

MAY 28

Seth Rollins, wrestler (34)

MAY 29

Mel B, singer (45)

Mel B (Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

MAY 30

Idina Menzel, actress (49)

MAY 31

Brooke Shields, actress (55)

Actress Brooke Shields attends special screening of "Bad Times at the El Royale" at Metrograph on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in New York. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

JUNE 1

Morgan Freeman, actor (83)

Guess who?

I am an actress born in Tennessee on May 26, 1987. My half-sister is a famous TV star and singer, and my father is a country singer. I had my first acting role on a Nickelodeon show at the age of 21.

Answer: Brandi Cyrus

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/05/26/celebrity-birthdays-may-26-june-1/5236216002/