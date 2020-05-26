CLOSE

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Hold your tongue when others ask for your opinion this week, Gemini. You may not be able to take things back once the words are said. Bow out graciously instead.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, do not feel bad about caring for yourself this week, even if you must put your needs above the needs of others. How can you help others without first helping yourself?

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

It is okay to be skeptical from time to time, Leo. Just do not let negative perceptions bog you down. Realize there are moments when things are right and you can forge ahead.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, you may have an idea of what your relationship should look like, but it may be built on unreasonable perceptions. Get to the heart of your partner this week.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, it may take a leap of faith to get to the next level in your career. Instead of taking the safe path, you might need to change things up a bit to ensure action.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

A project that once inspired you, Scorpio, may no longer seem worthy of your time. You're not fickle; you just want to maximize productivity. Something new will turn up.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Love isn't always easy, Sagittarius. Oftentimes you have to work at it to make it stronger. If you're willing to put in the effort, you will reap the rewards.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Clear and concise conversations will compel others to see your side of the story, Capricorn. You will probably gain a few extra supporters in the process.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

This week you will get a chance to express your values in a new way, Aquarius. Convey your feelings with gusto so that you can get the message out to as many people as possible.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

How you are feeling inside may be at odds with the way you are portraying yourself on the outside. You don't always have to hide feelings, Pisces.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Something is stirring in your life, but you can't zero in on what needs to get done at this point in time, Aries. But you will get your focus and be able to zero in on the tasks at hand.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

A conflict between your personal values and those of a larger group may not make you popular with everyone, Taurus. That is alright, as you need to stick to your beliefs and feelings.

