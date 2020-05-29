CLOSE

The effects of stay-at-home orders have led to some predictable feelings of restlessness and cabin fever. One unforeseen consequence of social distancing noted by many people is the "quarantine 15," a term used to refer to weight gained while under stay-at-home orders.

Here's some tips to get back on track:

Pouring water from jug into glass (Photo: Hyrma, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

1. Drink more water

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics notes that mild dehydration can be mistaken for feelings of hunger. Keep track of how much water you're drinking each day, resolving to drink more if you're not consuming enough.

If you're not having any water after your morning cup of coffee, the mid-afternoon urges to eat may be signs of mild dehydration and not hunger.

2. Adhere to a routine

The wellness resource UCI Health notes that lack of structure has been a common side effect of social distancing. But people should adhere to a routine even if they're working from home or have been laid off or furloughed.

A routine with established mealtimes can help people avoid random snacking that can contribute to weight gain.

Improving physical fitness through exercise is a science. There are “right” and “wrong” ways to exercise that influence fitness and other exercise outcomes. (Photo: Getty Images/TongRo Image Stock RF)

3. Make time for exercise

Exercise is essential to maintaining a healthy weight. Social distancing has given many people more free time than they know what to do with. Fill the boredom with exercise, utilizing online tutorials to engage in weight-free exercises if necessary.

Go for daily strolls around the neighborhood or, if possible, purchase some home gym equipment.

