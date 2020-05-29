CLOSE

Our next dining destination is Joey D’s, a Naples institution. For the sake of this review, we ordered takeout from the Marco location. And yes, we’re still ordering takeout. With restaurants’ limited in capacity, we’re doing our part to help by eating at home and opening a table for someone else.

From the specialty pizza section, we ordered the “Old Country Pizza” (large is 16’ for $14.99, small is 12’ for $12.99 or deep dish for $15.99). We went with the large traditional crust. This pizza features fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, olive oil, herbs and spices with marinara sauce.

Thin, crispy and cooked to perfection. This pizza is one of the closest we’ve come to replicating New York-style on Marco Island. And best of all, no blisters. For the record, Jersey if their claim-to-fame recipe.

We also ordered a half dozen of garlic knots ($4.99). Best value in the place! I couldn’t believe how big they were. Peppered with parmesan and featuring a side of delicious marinara, soooooo good!

From the specialty subs menu, we ordered the grilled chicken breast sandwich ($10.99) featuring garlic and spinach. Featuring all white-meat chicken and plenty of spinach, this sandwich could use some only be improved with some melted mozzarella. Might I suggest it as an add on?

From the cold subs menu, we ordered the turkey and cheese ($9.99). Featuring Boar’s Head products, and made on a fresh Italian roll, I was looking forward to this one. You can choose from mayo, mustard, lettuce tomato, red onions, cherry peppers and a balsamic vinaigrette. I wanted it all. Unfortunately, the sandwich they delivered only had meat, cheese and bread. And the one drawback to delivery is the trouble it takes to correct an issue. So instead, I cracked open my own mayo, mustard and peppers, and made the best of it. Not sure how “all” translated into “none.” But I guess I shoulder some of the blame by not asking for each ingredient separately.

Here’s our conclusion, if you’re craving a pizza night, you can’t go wrong with a large pie from Joey D’s; and don’t forget the knots. As always, support local restaurants in their time of need, if you can. Stay healthy and eat well.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Joey D’s

701 Bald Eagle, Marco Island

299-389-5639

Joeydsnaples.com/marco-island

