Horoscopes, June 2-8
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Your strong will and courage makes you capable of anything, Aries. Just be sure to use your powers for good; otherwise, it can be easy to get in over your head.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Add an extra dash of charm to your requests, Taurus. You just may find that things go your way a little more easily. Have a partner work with you on a fun task.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, inspiration flourishes and you may feel some romantic sparks grow as well. Your senses are enhanced by all the things you experience around you the next few days.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
This week your efforts to take care of home and family will pay off in big ways, Cancer. You have a knack for maintaining peace and tranquility even when situations are hazy.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
This week you may be examining your relationships and seeing which areas have room for improvement, Leo. This is your opportunity to really make some important changes.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, a situation arises that can bring you a much-needed financial boost. This boost is a result of the hard work that you've put in over the last several weeks.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Lately you may be feeling more emotional, Libra. Talk about your feelings with someone close to you. Sometimes speaking about things can help you sort through everything.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Listen to your dreams this week, Scorpio. They will guide you where you really want to go in life. Explore all the possibilities that come your way.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, if you have been in a sociable mood, then embrace every opportunity to gather with friends or family when the opportunity presents itself.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, this is a great week to take credit for all of the things you have accomplished lately. You will gain traction on projects and may even be able to take on new ones.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
A goal to learn as much as possible is drawing you to the people who can offer you important life lessons. Take opportunities to engage in philosophical debates.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, a hint that comes your way from a friend or coworker can be the clue that you need to achieve a goal that has thus far been out of reach.
