CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Your strong will and courage makes you capable of anything, Aries. Just be sure to use your powers for good; otherwise, it can be easy to get in over your head.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Add an extra dash of charm to your requests, Taurus. You just may find that things go your way a little more easily. Have a partner work with you on a fun task.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, inspiration flourishes and you may feel some romantic sparks grow as well. Your senses are enhanced by all the things you experience around you the next few days.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

This week your efforts to take care of home and family will pay off in big ways, Cancer. You have a knack for maintaining peace and tranquility even when situations are hazy.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

This week you may be examining your relationships and seeing which areas have room for improvement, Leo. This is your opportunity to really make some important changes.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, a situation arises that can bring you a much-needed financial boost. This boost is a result of the hard work that you've put in over the last several weeks.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Lately you may be feeling more emotional, Libra. Talk about your feelings with someone close to you. Sometimes speaking about things can help you sort through everything.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Listen to your dreams this week, Scorpio. They will guide you where you really want to go in life. Explore all the possibilities that come your way.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, if you have been in a sociable mood, then embrace every opportunity to gather with friends or family when the opportunity presents itself.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, this is a great week to take credit for all of the things you have accomplished lately. You will gain traction on projects and may even be able to take on new ones.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

A goal to learn as much as possible is drawing you to the people who can offer you important life lessons. Take opportunities to engage in philosophical debates.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, a hint that comes your way from a friend or coworker can be the clue that you need to achieve a goal that has thus far been out of reach.

More: Horoscopes, May 26-June 1

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/06/02/horoscopes-june-2-8/5277374002/