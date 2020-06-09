CLOSE
JUNE 9

Natalie Portman, actress (39)

JUNE 10

Kate Upton, model (28)

JUNE 11

Shia LaBeouf, actor (34)

JUNE 12

Adriana Lima, model (39)

JUNE 13

Tim Allen, actor (67)

JUNE 14

Donald Trump, U.S. President (74)

JUNE 15

Neil Patrick Harris, actor (47)

Guess who?

I am an actor born in Boston on June 13, 1981. I studied at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, honing skills I'd later use to marvel film fans with my role as a world-saving captain.

Answer: Chris Evans

