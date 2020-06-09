Horoscopes, June 9-15
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, when faced with too many options, you may have difficulty making a final decision. This is when you may need to bring in a second opinion.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Don't let indecisiveness get in your way, Taurus. You really know what you want deep down, so put those plans into action as soon as you can. Others may come along for the ride.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Don't feel like you need to make sense of everything all of the time, Gemini. Sometimes things will work themselves out and will become more clear over time.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Don't put too many eggs in one basket, Cancer. Look for different opportunities to diversify your skill set and make yourself more attractive to both acquaintances and employers.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
There is little point focusing all your energy on a situation that you know will not go in your favor, Leo. Instead, start zeroing in on a different project or task.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Creative pursuits are keeping you busy, Virgo. While they may fill the hours, figure out a way to turn hobbies into something profitable. You may need the money soon enough.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
It is hard to foster tight relationships when you do not actively work on them, Libra. Sometimes you need to take the lead and initiate contact with others.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Don't be too hard on yourself if some poor news at work seems to be directly related to one of your assignments, Scorpio. You were only one factor in this situation.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Take as many moments as you can steal for yourself in the days to come, Sagittarius. Soon enough you will be too busy to sit and relax for any amount of time.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Friends certainly have your back, Capricorn. You must be willing to accept their assistance in your time of need. Even though you're a giver by nature, accept the help.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, it may be up to you to step up and make up some of the financial deficit in your household when you get news that affects everyone. You can quickly recover.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
New career goals may have to be put on hold for the time being, Pisces. Another issue takes precedence at the moment.
