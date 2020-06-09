CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, when faced with too many options, you may have difficulty making a final decision. This is when you may need to bring in a second opinion.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Don't let indecisiveness get in your way, Taurus. You really know what you want deep down, so put those plans into action as soon as you can. Others may come along for the ride.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Don't feel like you need to make sense of everything all of the time, Gemini. Sometimes things will work themselves out and will become more clear over time.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Don't put too many eggs in one basket, Cancer. Look for different opportunities to diversify your skill set and make yourself more attractive to both acquaintances and employers.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

There is little point focusing all your energy on a situation that you know will not go in your favor, Leo. Instead, start zeroing in on a different project or task.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Creative pursuits are keeping you busy, Virgo. While they may fill the hours, figure out a way to turn hobbies into something profitable. You may need the money soon enough.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

It is hard to foster tight relationships when you do not actively work on them, Libra. Sometimes you need to take the lead and initiate contact with others.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Don't be too hard on yourself if some poor news at work seems to be directly related to one of your assignments, Scorpio. You were only one factor in this situation.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Take as many moments as you can steal for yourself in the days to come, Sagittarius. Soon enough you will be too busy to sit and relax for any amount of time.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Friends certainly have your back, Capricorn. You must be willing to accept their assistance in your time of need. Even though you're a giver by nature, accept the help.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, it may be up to you to step up and make up some of the financial deficit in your household when you get news that affects everyone. You can quickly recover.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

New career goals may have to be put on hold for the time being, Pisces. Another issue takes precedence at the moment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/06/09/horoscopes-june-9-15/5277702002/