3 To Do: Staycation fun
Staycations have grown in popularity in recent years. A 2018 poll from YouGov Omnibus found that 53 percent of the more than 100,000 participants had taken a staycation at some point, proving that forgoing traditional vacations for relaxing respites in the comfort of home is a wildly popular trend.
1. The wonders of nature
Professional and personal lives can make it hard to enjoy the great outdoors, even when it's steps from your front door.
During a staycation, commit to exploring local parks, hitting the trails to hike or renting a boat or kayak and taking to the water.
2. Rainy day fun
If the weather is not cooperating during your staycation, create a backup plan to add a little life to rainy days. Plan a daylong film festival in which each member of the family gets to choose a movie everyone can watch together. Make sure you have plenty of popcorn on hand and order in a few pizzas so everyone can focus on the films.
3. A day on the links
The opportunity to test one's mettle on a new course in an idyllic setting is one golf lovers simply cannot pass up while vacationing.
A similar challenge can be found when staying at home. Do a little homework to find the most challenging course within driving distance of your home and then book a tee time, treating yourself even further by indulging in a good meal in the clubhouse once your 18 holes are up.
