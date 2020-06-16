CLOSE

Staycations have grown in popularity in recent years. A 2018 poll from YouGov Omnibus found that 53 percent of the more than 100,000 participants had taken a staycation at some point, proving that forgoing traditional vacations for relaxing respites in the comfort of home is a wildly popular trend.

1. The wonders of nature

Professional and personal lives can make it hard to enjoy the great outdoors, even when it's steps from your front door.

Kayakers with a Paddle Marco group transit the mangrove tunnels. While waters to the north suffer from red tide and blue-green algae blooms, waterways near Marco Island are clear, say kayak outfitters. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

During a staycation, commit to exploring local parks, hitting the trails to hike or renting a boat or kayak and taking to the water.

2. Rainy day fun

If the weather is not cooperating during your staycation, create a backup plan to add a little life to rainy days. Plan a daylong film festival in which each member of the family gets to choose a movie everyone can watch together. Make sure you have plenty of popcorn on hand and order in a few pizzas so everyone can focus on the films.

Golf (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

3. A day on the links

The opportunity to test one's mettle on a new course in an idyllic setting is one golf lovers simply cannot pass up while vacationing.

A similar challenge can be found when staying at home. Do a little homework to find the most challenging course within driving distance of your home and then book a tee time, treating yourself even further by indulging in a good meal in the clubhouse once your 18 holes are up.

