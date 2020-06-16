CLOSE
JUNE 16

Banks, singer (32)

JUNE 17

Kendrick Lamar, rapper (33)

JUNE 18

Blake Shelton, singer (44)

JUNE 19

Zoe Saldana, actress (42)

JUNE 20

Nia Sioux, dancer (19)

JUNE 21

Chris Pratt, actor (41)

JUNE 22

Meryl Streep, actress (71)

Guess who?

I am a singer/songwriter born in Brooklyn on June 17, 1943. I attended Julliard. Some of my first work was writing jingles for businesses like State Farm Insurance. I am well-known for my own hits, and I also played piano during Bette Midler shows.

Answer: Barry Manilow

