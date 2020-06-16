Celebrity Birthdays, June 16-22
JUNE 16
Banks, singer (32)
JUNE 17
Kendrick Lamar, rapper (33)
JUNE 18
Blake Shelton, singer (44)
JUNE 19
Zoe Saldana, actress (42)
JUNE 20
Nia Sioux, dancer (19)
JUNE 21
Chris Pratt, actor (41)
JUNE 22
Meryl Streep, actress (71)
Guess who?
I am a singer/songwriter born in Brooklyn on June 17, 1943. I attended Julliard. Some of my first work was writing jingles for businesses like State Farm Insurance. I am well-known for my own hits, and I also played piano during Bette Midler shows.
Answer: Barry Manilow
Comments