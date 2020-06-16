Horoscopes, June 16-22
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, you may feel like giving a romantic partner an ultimatum of some sort this week. Things have been on your mind, but you are better off taking a gentle approach.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, take practical steps toward your goals, so you don't get overwhelmed by all the things on your plate. Later in the week you may get a reprieve from all the work.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Various distractions may pop up in the days to come, Gemini. Figure out a way to filter through all the outside noise so you can quiet your mind for important tasks.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, shared commitments could weigh on you this week. Domestic matters need to be prioritized. Tasks shared at work need to have firm deadlines, so goals can be met.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
A to-do list at home could be hovering over you, Leo. Don't feel pressured to tackle everything at once. Prioritize the most needy projects, and then cross off jobs as they're done.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, try to propel yourself toward fulfillment this week. This means whatever task you can complete - however small - will create some positive vibes.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, if it feels like you're lacking inspiration lately, you just may need to broaden your horizons a bit. Travel to a new city or town or listen to new music for a change.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
This week you may get a welcome reprieve from situations that have been especially draining, Scorpio. This frees you up for some socialization and fun.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
A lucky break may be heading your way that can help you realize your financial goals, Sagittarius. All you may need is a push to get started.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Stress or concerns about professional issues may be compromising your ability to concentrate this week, Capricorn. Make sure you address all your obligations.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Vision and drive, have you going in a direction you never imagined, Aquarius. It may be a bumpy start but expect some smooth sailing soon as you eke out new goals.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, doubts may be plaguing you this week and you're really not sure why. A confidence boost may be all you need to set you straight.
