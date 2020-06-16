CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you may feel like giving a romantic partner an ultimatum of some sort this week. Things have been on your mind, but you are better off taking a gentle approach.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, take practical steps toward your goals, so you don't get overwhelmed by all the things on your plate. Later in the week you may get a reprieve from all the work.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Various distractions may pop up in the days to come, Gemini. Figure out a way to filter through all the outside noise so you can quiet your mind for important tasks.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, shared commitments could weigh on you this week. Domestic matters need to be prioritized. Tasks shared at work need to have firm deadlines, so goals can be met.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

A to-do list at home could be hovering over you, Leo. Don't feel pressured to tackle everything at once. Prioritize the most needy projects, and then cross off jobs as they're done.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, try to propel yourself toward fulfillment this week. This means whatever task you can complete - however small - will create some positive vibes.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, if it feels like you're lacking inspiration lately, you just may need to broaden your horizons a bit. Travel to a new city or town or listen to new music for a change.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

This week you may get a welcome reprieve from situations that have been especially draining, Scorpio. This frees you up for some socialization and fun.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

A lucky break may be heading your way that can help you realize your financial goals, Sagittarius. All you may need is a push to get started.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Stress or concerns about professional issues may be compromising your ability to concentrate this week, Capricorn. Make sure you address all your obligations.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Vision and drive, have you going in a direction you never imagined, Aquarius. It may be a bumpy start but expect some smooth sailing soon as you eke out new goals.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, doubts may be plaguing you this week and you're really not sure why. A confidence boost may be all you need to set you straight.

