1. New thriller ghost story – to prove the Manor House is not haunted, but is it?

On Saturday, June 20, join the Marco Players for a free outdoor reading of a new thriller ghost story titled “The Spirit of Bay Manor.”

Written and directed by Joe Simonelli, playwright and producer. Simonelli’s plays are staged regularly by the Marco Players. The play is about five people who gather in a supposedly haunted house to try to prove whether the house is haunted. The story line is simple yet succeeds as a frightening psychological thriller.

On Saturday, June 20, join the Marco Players for a free outdoor reading of a new thriller ghost story titled “The Spirit of Bay Manor.” (Photo: estt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Paul LoPresti (Russ) is a paranormal investigator with a skeptical bent. Victoria Diebler (Julie) is a real estate agent whose company will only list the house if they confirm it is not haunted. Victor Caroli (Barry) is the manor's owner who desperately needs to sell the house to raise much needed cash. Both he and Patti Caroli (Dalia) were part of the earlier experiment gone wrong. Shelley Gothard (Emily) is the niece of a woman who died mysteriously in the earlier experiment, present to try to find out what really happened to her aunt thirty years prior.

The Spirit of Bay Manor, a private reading directed by Joe Simonelli, is an outdoor reading performance from 6 until 8 p.m., Saturday, June 20. Drop on by the front of The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Audience seating is available in and around the gazebo or bring your own folding chair. No ticket is required, donations are appreciated and will go toward the Staying Alive Campaign.

For more information, visit www.TheMarcoPlayers.com

2. Florida domicile seminar

Attorney William G. Morris recently announced the next Florida domicile seminar will be Wednesday, June 24, via teleconference. This seminar is to educate those thinking about making Florida their domicile. Financial adviser, Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones, will moderate this workshop.

Morris will explore a wide variety of issues related to Florida domicile and how to deal with them. These will include how to establish domicile, tax and other benefits, estate planning and even how to escape the clutches of the northern tax collector.

Morris has been a practicing attorney in Collier County for over 30 years. His practice includes estate planning, real estate and litigation. His long tenure in Collier County has provided legal experience in a wide variety of legal issues.

The seminar will be held via teleconference from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The seminar will be free to participants. For further information and to learn how to access the conference call, contact Kevin O’Fee at 239-394-2412.

American flag (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

3. Who is your hero?

Join the Marco Island Noontime Rotary in partnership with the YMCA as “we celebrate our Heroes with a spectacular visual display of hundreds of American Flags flying from 7 ft. masts on the open lots along San Marco Road at the corner of Sand Hill.”

Flags will be displayed beginning Feb. 14 through 19, including Valentine’s Day and President’s Day.

Proceeds from this event will go back to serving our community’s critical needs.

Who is your hero? A healthcare worker, food supplier, volunteer, veteran, our military, first responderS, police and fire personnel, teachers, mentors, caregivers, a family member, friend, your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day, anyone who has had an impact on your life or the community.

For only $50 you can sponsor your hero with this spectacular display of American flags. Each flag will have a medallion that states your name as the sponsor and your hero’s name. The medallion will be yours after the event is completed.

Contact Linda Sandlin at 239-777-9200 or Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com for your sponsorship application.

