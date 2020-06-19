CLOSE

Our next dining destination is Marco Island’s Italian Deli and Market on Collier Boulevard, a great spot for Italian groceries (the biggest cans of cannellini beans I’ve seen anywhere), fresh from the oven.

Pizza (whole or by the slice with limited availability), hot or heat and eat dinners, sandwiches and so much more.

From the appetizer menu we picked the fried artichoke hearts ($9.99). Deep fried artichoke hearts served with the deli’s incredible marinara sauce. Simply amazing! Such a great way to start the meal.

From the cold heroes list, I picked the roasted turkey sandwich ($8.99). Made with fresh ciabatta bread you can add lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, roasted peppers or oil and vinegar; and for an additional $1.50 you can add extra cheese or fresh mozzarella.

The bread is simply amazing and the star of this dish. The turkey was stacked high. I added mayo, lettuce, tomato, peppers and the mozzarella for a flavor explosion. I highly recommend this sandwich.

My partner in dine order the chicken cutlet sandwich ($9.99) from the hot heroes list. He added the same toppings and was the first to point out just how amazing that bread is; and his sandwich also earned rave reviews.

The pizzas options were staggering, with custom options, specialty pizzas and three different white pizzas to choose from; who does that?! We are huge fans of white pizzas for two reasons, typically no meat and since we order big from the deli, a bit of a break from the red sauce. Although this place’s red sauce is the bomb!

We ordered the “Quattro Formaggi” ($19.99) made with four cheeses: provolone, parmesan, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. You can add alfredo sauce for a $1.50 more; but we didn’t.

The ricotta was clotted into little islands across the slices; the rest of the cheese melted into a beautiful blend over a cooked to perfection crust; it was also topped with a fragrant and dry basil and oregano blend. I was in pizza heaven.

Although we started on the pizza during night one of dining, it carried over into another meal and was just as good reheated.

Speaking of other meals: we also took home two heat and eat dinners. Here’s the deal, if you want them ready at pickup, they’ll heat them up for you (an extra change may apply). If, like us, you want them for later, you can also do it that way. They’ll even provide heating instructions when necessary.

I picked the lasagna dinner ($9.99). It was incredible; another chance to try what should be award-winning marinara sauce.

My dining companion had the chicken parmesan ($12.99) featuring three breaded all-white meat cutlets swimming in red sauce and topped with cheese. It earned rave reviews but did not include pasta; which I would recommend you add. And guess what, they sell it there by the box. You can also pick up some pre-made dessert.

There’s limited seating inside and out but it appears the bulk of their business is carryout. But that could be changing, as I spied an artist rendering for a new Italian Deli and Market on the public bulletin board. It’s nice to see that business is doing well and that another investment in Marco Island is on the way.

Italian Deli & Market, the short, sweet and direct name says it all. If you’re craving Italian, you’ll find no better destination on Marco Island.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Italian Deli and Market

247 N Collier Blvd., Suite 104, Marco Island

239-394-9493

marcoislanditaliandeli.com

